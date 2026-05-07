MELAKA, May 5 — The one-month business premises rent waiver initiative introduced by the Melaka state government, effective July 1, is expected to provide significant relief to small-scale traders across the state.

State Senior Executive Councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management, Datuk Rais Yasin, said this measure applies to all premises managed by local authorities (PBT) throughout Melaka.

He said the initiative will cost the state government RM2.6 million.

“... this is not a moratorium, but we are giving it for free for one month. Therefore, all premises under the PBTs, including Medan Samudera, which houses nearly 100 traders, will enjoy this initiative.

“It is hoped that this will ease the traders’ financial burden through the reduction of rental and operating costs while ensuring the business continuity of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) amidst the current economic situation,” he told a press conference after visiting traders at Medan Samudera, Banda Hilir here today.

He added that for premises owned by state government agencies and subsidiaries, implementation depends on their financial capacity, with the option to offer discounts of up to 30 per cent.

“For example, the Melaka Corporation (MCORP) will offer a 30 per cent rental reduction for premises under its management for the period. This depends on their respective capabilities in managing the rentals involving their premises,” he said.

He added that the state government may extend these measures in the coming months, based on the prevailing situation, and assured that the administration remains attentive to traders’ plight.

Rais also announced that PBTs are offering a 50 per cent discount on hawker licence renewals to improve traders’ cash flow and support the growth of the state’s trade sector. — Bernama