KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that the National Unity Ministry has been directed to spearhead discussions regarding issues related to unregulated houses of worship across the country.

Fahmi said that instruction came from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“The Cabinet has discussed the issue of unregulated houses of worship and the prime minister has directed the National Unity Ministry to coordinate further discussions to manage and resolve this matter,” he said.

Fahmi added that the discussion will involve several key ministries and agencies including the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, The Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Home Ministry as well as the Federal Territories Department and other stakeholders.

The discussions were aimed at finding solutions to issues involving unregulated houses of worship nationwide.

Previously in February, Anwar said that no unregulated houses of worship would be allowed to be built and local authorities have the right to remove structures that were built without proper legal approval.

Meanwhile in April, the federal government froze all construction and expansion at 163 unregulated non-Muslim places of worship identified on public land in KL.

To resolve the status of these sites fairly, Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh announced the formation of 11 MP-led sub-committees tasked with negotiating structured solutions with religious leaders and stakeholders.

This initiative marks a shift toward a more inclusive and “prudent” approach, balancing legal enforcement with the sensitivities of Malaysia’s multicultural community.

The move is supported by a parallel effort at the national level, where the Ministry of Housing and Local Government is refining guidelines for the management of non-Islamic places of worship to ensure a more orderly approach nationwide.