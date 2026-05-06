SINGAPORE, May 6 — An Indonesian domestic helper who entered into a secret marriage with a married Singaporean man in Batam has been sentenced to two months’ jail for abetting bigamy.

Komariah, 50, sought the illegal union to qualify for a housing loan in her home country. Her sentence, handed down on Wednesday, matches the two-month jail term given last month to her husband, 61-year-old Low Kok Peng, CNA reported.

The court heard that Komariah pleaded guilty to one count of abetting bigamy under the Women’s Charter.

A second charge, contravening her work permit conditions by marrying a Singaporean without prior approval from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The relationship began in 2016 after the pair were introduced by an acquaintance. At the time, Komariah was working as a domestic helper in Singapore, while Low had been married to his first wife, a Singaporean woman now aged 55, since 1992.

In 2024, despite knowing Low’s first wife was alive and that they still lived together, Komariah arranged a Muslim marriage in Batam through her relatives. The ceremony was solemnised by a kadi (religious leader).

The prosecution stated that the couple travelled to Indonesia specifically because they were aware that Low could not legally enter into a second marriage in Singapore. For Komariah, the marriage was a “calculated move” to secure a housing loan in Batam.

Found out

Following the secret wedding, the pair returned to Singapore. Low continued to live with his first wife, who remained completely unaware of the second marriage.

The illicit arrangement came to light in January 2026 when the MOM received a tip-off. Following an investigation, the couple was arrested.

A spokesperson for the MOM confirmed that Komariah’s work permit has since been cancelled, though the illegal marriage has not yet been formally annulled.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim argued for a minimum of two months’ jail, asserting that Komariah was as culpable as Low. He described the marriage as a self-serving act that she had actively facilitated.

In her mitigation plea, Komariah asked for a lighter sentence, stating she was the sole breadwinner for her elderly parents in Indonesia.

Under Singapore’s Women’s Charter, the maximum penalty for abetting bigamy is 12 months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM31,000), or both.