SINGAPORE, May 6 — A 30-year-old member of a transnational scam syndicate led by two Singaporean brothers was charged in court today for his role in a massive operation that defrauded victims of over S$53 million (RM164 million).

Ngiam Siow Jui was handed one charge under the Organised Crime Act for allegedly acting as a scam caller at a call centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He is accused of being part of a sophisticated network linked to at least 535 reported scam cases in Singapore, The Straits Times reported.

Ngiam was arrested by the Cambodian National Police in Phnom Penh before being repatriated to Singapore on May 4. During his court appearance, the prosecutor requested he be remanded for another week to assist in ongoing investigations, noting that he may be taken on a police raid to recover evidence.

The syndicate’s activities were first disrupted on September 9, 2025, following a coordinated strike by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) across both Cambodia and Singapore.

Authorities have identified the ringleader as 32-year-old Ng Wei Liang, who remains at large. Despite his disappearance, several members of his inner circle have already been apprehended and charged.

These include his brother, Ng Wei Kang, 33; his girlfriend, Christy Neo Wei En, 29; and his cousin, Lester Ng Jing Hai, 29. All three were among the first 15 suspects charged in late 2025.

Malaysian connection

The reach of the Phnom Penh-based group extends across the border. Out of the 34 individuals identified as being involved in the group, seven are Malaysian nationals.

While most of these suspects remain on the run, authorities confirmed that five have since been arrested. Among them is Malaysian national Bernard Goh Yie Shen, alongside Singaporeans Wayne Soh You Chen, Jayen Lee Jian Hao, Brian Sie Eng Fa, and the recently charged Ngiam.

The SPF is intensifying its efforts to track down the remaining fugitives.

On May 5, police announced that Interpol has published Red Notices against two more Singaporean nationals believed to be key players in the syndicate: Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33. Both are currently at large outside of Singapore.

The scale of the "Phnom Penh Syndicate" has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting the growing threat of Cambodia-based boiler rooms targeting Southeast Asian victims.

If convicted under the Organised Crime Act, Ngiam faces a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to S$100,000 (RM350,000), or both.