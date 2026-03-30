SINGAPORE, Mar 30 — Malaysian rock icon Ella will return to Singapore for a concert on May 9 at The Star Theatre.

CNA reported that the show is part of her ‘Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen’ tour and marks her first Singapore performance since 2024.

The 59-year-old, whose full name is Nor Zila Aminuddin, has entertained audiences for more than three decades with hits such as Rama Rama, Pengemis Cinta and Puteri Kota.

Tickets are now on sale through Sistic, with prices ranging from S$69 to S$249 (RM215 to RM778) before booking fees.

VIP ticket holders will also receive access to a meet‑and‑greet session with the singer.