SHAH ALAM, March 30 — A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a driver believed to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs in an accident along Jalan Raya Barat in Klang near here yesterday.

South Klang police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the incident, which occurred at about 11.40am, caused the male victim in his 30s to be thrown onto another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said initial investigations found that a Honda City driven by a local man in his 20s heading towards Klang town was being dangerously driven at high speed.

“Upon reaching the location, the driver is believed to have overtaken several vehicles before entering the opposite lane and colliding with the victim’s motorcycle.

“The impact caused the victim to be flung onto a Perodua Myvi before being confirmed dead. Urine screening also found that the suspect tested positive for alcohol and drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said the case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He urged members of the public with information on the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a car overtaking on a double line before crashing into a motorcycle, with the rider thrown onto another vehicle. — Bernama