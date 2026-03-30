KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — A 39-year-old lorry driver pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court in Batu Pahat, Johor, today to charges of assaulting his 40-year-old wife after she left their home without his knowledge.

Mohamed Hamka Salleh, father of six, entered the plea before Magistrate Arun Noval Dass, according to Harian Metro.

He is accused of deliberately causing injury by slapping his wife’s face, punching her chest, and kicking her legs at their home in Kampung Linau Besar, Bukit Pasir, at 6.30pm on March 25.

The charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A, which carry a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, while Section 326A doubles the maximum jail term for Section 323 offences.

According to reports, the argument escalated as the accused repeatedly slapped, punched, and kicked his wife.

Fearful of further harm, the victim lodged a police report at the Batu Pahat District Police Headquarters.

Mohamed Hamka was arrested the following day at 1.59pm to assist with the investigation.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Firdaus Ruslan, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court allowed bail of RM2,000 with one surety, ordered him to report to the nearest police station every three weeks, and prohibited him from contacting the victim or witnesses until the case concludes.

The case is set to be mentioned again on May 14 for document submission and appointment of the accused’s lawyer.