KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Hidden beneath the Jalan Ampang Islamic Cemetery and often linked to local folklore, the tunnel connecting Kampung Baru and KLCC LRT stations plays a critical role as the primary evacuation route during emergencies or underground accidents.

The Kelana Jaya line of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) serves as one of the busiest public transport hubs in the Klang Valley, carrying more than 350,000 passengers daily.

Five of its 37 stations — KLCC, Kampung Baru, Dang Wangi, Masjid Jamek, and Pasar Seni — are underground.

To safeguard commuters, two tunnels have been constructed specifically for emergency use, equipped with safety features to ensure smooth and secure evacuations, according to BuletinTV3.

Syahrul Anuar Abd Wahab, Section Chief of the Rapid Rail Facilities Department, said one tunnel at Kewalram links Kampung Baru and KLCC, while the other is located at Jalan Munshi Abdullah.

“In an emergency, firefighters and rescue teams enter the tunnel to evacuate passengers along the route. Commuters are guided through a dedicated passage within the 40-metre-deep tunnel and ascend over 90 steps to reach the surface. They are then handed over to medical personnel for assessment and, if necessary, transported to hospital,” he told Buletin TV3.

The tunnel’s effectiveness was tested five years ago during a collision between two trains at Kampung Baru and KLCC stations, which left 213 passengers injured, including 47 with serious injuries.

Regular inspections ensure the tunnels remain safe. Key components under review include the tunnel’s structure — walls, ceiling, and tracks — to detect cracks, water leaks, or structural shifts that could compromise train operations.

Ventilation and smoke control systems are also maintained.

Following any maintenance work, safety and operational tests are conducted to confirm that all systems function properly and comply with established safety standards.