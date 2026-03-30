SINGAPORE, March 30 — Singapore authorities will begin phased preparatory works for the Long Island project off East Coast before the start of full reclamation.

CNA reported that the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said today the works will include removing seabed obstructions and moving materials into the area.

URA said these steps are “important to ensure timely completion of reclamation works for ‘Long Island’.”

The project, announced in 2023, aims to protect East Coast from rising sea levels, create a new reservoir to strengthen water security and provide land for future development.

URA said agencies are finalising the timeline and scope of the preparatory works and will carry them out progressively to minimise disruption to East Coast users.

The authority said it will continue engaging stakeholders and will release more information in the coming months.

URA said the preparatory works will not determine the final design of Long Island and will not involve reclamation.

It said the final plans will be confirmed only after technical studies, mitigation measures and public feedback are incorporated.

Reclamation will begin after these processes are completed.

URA said East Coast Park’s role as a key recreational space will guide planning, adding that “we will plan for ‘Long Island’ and the new reservoir to facilitate future recreational activities.”

Long Island could involve more than 800ha of reclaimed land, which is about twice the size of Marina Bay.

URA described the project as a “critical coastal protection measure to safeguard lives and livelihoods” as sea‑level rise increasingly affects low‑lying areas.

More than 14,000 people have shared their views on the project since engagement efforts began in November 2023.

URA said there is broad agreement on the need to protect East Coast from rising seas and recognition that Long Island offers multiple national benefits.

It said the ideas received so far reflect a shared vision for Long Island to enhance flood resilience, support sustainable development and remain adaptable for future needs.

Agencies will continue evaluating these ideas as part of ongoing technical studies.

URA said more engagement sessions are planned to explore topics such as potential activities along the future coastline and reservoir.