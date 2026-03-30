KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The 11-count case of receiving money from illegal activities involving former Army Chief (PTD) Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and his wife, Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin will be tried together at the Sessions Court here.

Judge Azura Alwi decided this after allowing the application of deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat for the cases to be tried together and it was not objected by lawyer Aizul Rohan Anuar who represented Muhammad Hafizuddeain and lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin representing Salwani.

“The court allowed the prosecution’s application for the cases to be tried together and set May 18 for mention of the case for the submission of documents. The bail of both accused has previously been maintained,” said Azura during the mention of the case.

Earlier, Mahadi said Muhammad Hafizuddeain was previously charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court and the case was transferred to the Sessions Court here, while Salwani was charged at the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court and the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

“The prosecution requested that all these cases be tried together in accordance with the provisions of Section 91 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), Section 165 and Section 170 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

“The reason for this application is because it involves the same witnesses and facts of the case as well as the same predicate offence. Therefore, please request that these cases be tried together and request that a case mention date be set for the submission of documents,” he said.

On January 22, Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was charged at the Sessions Court here on four counts of receiving proceeds of illegal activities, namely money amounting to RM969,000, RM474,850, RM488,550 and RM190,000 which were deposited into three bank accounts belonging to him.

All the offences were allegedly committed at three banks, involving three different locations, namely at Jalan Melaka, Bukit Damansara and the city centre here between February 2 2024 and November 7 2025, under Subsection 4(1)(b) AMLATFPUAA and punishable under Subsection 4(1) of the same act.

The section provides for a maximum imprisonment of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or proceeds of the illegal activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On the same date, his wife Salwani Anuar was charged with four counts of receiving proceeds from illegal activities, amounting to RM50,000, RM7,000, RM10,000 and RM10,000 respectively, which were deposited into a bank account belonging to her at a branch of the bank at Damansara Heights, Wisma UOA II here, between November 24 2024 and November 25 2025.

Charges under Subsection 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and read together with Subsection 87(1)(a) of the same act, and punishable under Subsection 4(1) of the same act which carries the same punishment.

On January 23, Muhammad Hafizuddeain was charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on two counts of receiving proceeds of illegal activities, namely money amounting to RM115,000 and RM30,000 which were deposited into a bank account belonging to him at a bank branch, at Ampang Point, Ampang between February 2, 2024 to May 19, 2025 and he was charged under Subsection 4(1)(b) of the AMLATFPUAA which carries the same punishment.

Salwani was also charged at the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court on January 26 on a charge of receiving money amounting to RM5,000 which was the proceeds of illegal activities, which was deposited into her bank account

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank branch in Kerteh near Besut, on January 16 2025 under Subsection 4(1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613) and punishable under Subsection 4(1) of the same act.

If convicted, the accused can be sentenced to imprisonment for up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the illegal activity or instrumentalities of the offence at the time the offence was committed, or RM5 million, whichever is higher. — Bernama