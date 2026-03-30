SINGAPORE, March 30 — Singapore authorities expect very heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend.

CNA reported that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued a travel advisory today warning travellers of delays between April 3 and April 5, which also overlaps with the Qing Ming period.

ICA said security checks have been intensified due to the global security climate, adding that “travellers are to expect longer waiting times to clear immigration and are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.”

More than 5 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints during the recent March school holiday and Hari Raya Puasa weekend.

Traffic peaked on March 18 when over 564,000 people crossed in a single day.

ICA said motorists faced waits of up to three hours during peak periods because of tailbacks from Malaysia.

The authority encouraged travellers to consider cross‑border buses as an alternative to driving.

ICA reminded motorists to follow officers’ instructions, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline to reduce congestion.

It said errant drivers who cut queues will be directed to re‑join the back of the line.

ICA also warned that it will take firm action against travellers who ignore officers’ instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints.

Fifty‑six motorists were caught for traffic‑related offences or dangerous behaviour during the March school holiday period.

ICA advised drivers to be cautious when approaching Woodlands Checkpoint because of ongoing construction and road works.

It urged motorists to follow traffic marshals, observe signage and comply with diversion routes.

ICA also reminded travellers to ensure their passports have at least six months’ validity.

Short‑term visitors, including those with in‑principle approvals for long‑term passes, must submit their Singapore Arrival Card and health declaration via the MyICA Mobile app within three days before arrival.

Long‑term pass holders must update ICA or the Ministry of Manpower if their passport details change before re‑entering Singapore.

ICA said permanent residents who renew their passports should transfer their new passport details to their re‑entry permit through the MyICA Mobile app.

Travellers can use QR codes generated by the app for faster clearance.

ICA said wheelchair users and family groups of up to four, including children under six, may use special assistance lanes for quicker processing.

Drivers of foreign‑registered vehicles must ensure their vehicle entry permit (VEP) is valid.

ICA said motorists without a valid Autopass card, a VEP approval email or valid insurance will be turned back.

Travellers with outstanding fines from Singapore government agencies may be denied entry.

ICA reminded travellers not to bring in prohibited or controlled items, including vapes.

It said penalties for possessing, using or importing vapes have increased since September 1 last year.

Short‑term visitors who re‑offend will face bans from re‑entering Singapore.

Long‑term pass holders who re‑offend may have their passes revoked on a third offence and face deportation and re‑entry bans.