SINGAPORE, March 30 — A former Gojek driver received a 17‑month jail sentence today for molesting a 16‑year‑old passenger who was unconscious in his vehicle.

The case was first uncovered when the driver lodged a police report for a traffic accident and an officer saw an obscene video on his phone, according to CNA.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Claire Poh said the incident involved “an opportunistic assault by a private‑hire driver committed against his inebriated passenger,” adding that the degree of intrusion was “extremely high.”

Daniel Ong Soo Eng, 60, pleaded guilty to one charge of molestation, while two other charges for voyeurism and recording an obscene film were taken into consideration.

He had been driving for Grab and Gojek between 2019 and April 2022.

The victim had left a party intoxicated in the early hours of February 26, 2022, and booked a Gojek ride home.

Ong picked her up and noticed she was heavily drunk and asleep in the backseat.

He stopped at her destination and tried to wake her but she remained unresponsive.

He then decided to take photos of her and later recorded a video of himself touching her while she was unconscious.

The victim eventually woke up, paid the fare and left without knowing what had happened.

Ong’s offences came to light on April 6, 2022, when he went to a police station after a traffic accident and handed his phone to an officer to show photos of the collision.

The officer saw obscene files in the phone gallery, including a video of Ong molesting the victim.

Police arrested Ong the same day and seized his phone.

The prosecution sought 14 to 17 months’ jail, plus two to three months’ additional imprisonment in lieu of caning, which Ong cannot receive because he is above 50.

The defence asked for 13 months’ jail and no additional imprisonment, saying Ong was remorseful and had suffered personal losses since the offence.

His lawyer said Ong’s marriage had broken down and he had lost his job and home.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)