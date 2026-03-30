KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Police have confirmed that businessman Victor Chin Boon Loong was among 10 individuals detained on suspicion of involvement in money laundering activities under Ops Viking, which was conducted between October 15 last year and January 13 this year.

Bukit Aman AMLA (Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing) Investigation Unit chief Datuk Fazlisyam Abd Majid said Victor Chin was detained in December last year and has since been released on police bail, although he may be recalled if necessary.

Fazlisyam added that the remaining nine detainees, comprising six men and three women, believed to be directly linked to the investigation, have also been released on bail, while 40 others have been called in to provide statements.

He said the operation was launched on October 14 last year based on intelligence on money laundering activities dating back to 2018, with a formal investigation opened on Oct 25 under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613).

“This case involves several individuals suspected of committing money laundering offences through various methods, including the acquisition or ownership of publicly listed companies on Bursa Malaysia, as well as private companies,” he said at a press conference here today.

Fazlisyam highlighted that the operation resulted in the freezing and seizure of various assets, including eight properties, 32 vehicles, 1,100 shares in two private limited companies, Central Depository System (CDS) accounts totaling RM323,588,293, trading accounts amounting to RM64,246,417, and 404 bank accounts holding RM85,624,528.

He added that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly on all parties suspected of being directly or indirectly involved in managing funds derived from unlawful activities.

The probe is being carried out under Section 27B and Section 29B of the Moneylenders Act 1951, Section 176 of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 and Section 221 of the Companies Act 2016.

On March 16, the police confirmed that they had raided several premises belonging to Victor Chin, who is alleged to be involved in corporate manipulation linked to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Separately, Fazlisyam noted that authorities have not received any report regarding Victor Chin’s claim that a member of Parliament demanded RM10 million to assist in resolving the corporate manipulation issue. — Bernama