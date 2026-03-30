KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — An 18-year-old student awaiting his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results died after colliding with a bus at the Parit Jawa traffic light junction in Muar, Johor, yesterday.

The sole child of his family sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report published by Berita Harian.

A video of the crash circulating on social media showed the student’s motorcycle hitting the side of a turning bus before overturning.

The victim, a former student of Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Ad-Diniah Parit Subari, Jalan Parit Yusuf, was reportedly on his way to work, not far from the location of the accident.

Muar district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, said preliminary investigations indicated the bus, coming from Batu Pahat towards Muar town, had stopped at the traffic lights.

“As the lights turned green, the bus driver signalled a left turn when the student’s motorcycle collided with the left side of the bus. The victim fell and sustained serious head and body injuries before paramedics confirmed his death,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.