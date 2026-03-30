KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — At least eight Israeli nationals have been detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in recent months, including some holding dual citizenship, according to a report by Ynetnews.

The group comprised travellers either seeking entry into Malaysia or transiting through the country en route to other destinations in Asia.

Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

In one of the latest incidents, four young Israelis were stopped on Wednesday while changing flights in Kuala Lumpur on their way to the Philippines.

Two women in the group, travelling on Israeli passports, were taken into custody.

They later said they had relied on guidance from an AI chatbot, which indicated that transiting through Kuala Lumpur from Thailand to the Philippines would be safe.

The pair, who do not speak English, eventually decided to return to Thailand.

In a separate episode, two Israeli men travelling from Cambodia to the Philippines via Malaysia were held for two days before being deported back to Cambodia.

The report said detentions typically last between 24 and 48 hours, although some cases may take longer, particularly when travellers face difficulties gaining entry into other countries after deportation.

Those detained were either returned to their point of departure or allowed to proceed with their journeys following intervention by Israeli diplomatic officials based in Singapore.

Israel’s ambassador to Singapore, Eliyahu Vered Hazan, said the individuals had not committed any offences.

“All those detained had not broken any law or committed any offence. The only reason for their detention was that they were Israeli,” he was quoted as saying.

He urged Israelis to avoid travelling to Malaysia, echoing advisories issued by Israel’s National Security Council.

“When lives are at stake, you cannot say ‘it will be fine’,” he said, adding that efforts to secure the release of detained nationals do not always succeed.

Hazan also said that while some Malaysians had offered assistance, conditions on the ground had shifted, particularly since the October 7, 2023 attacks.

“Targeted detentions of Israelis have become a commonplace, causing discomfort, prolonged delays and significant financial costs,” he said.

He further advised travellers heading to Asia to avoid entering or transiting through Malaysia, warning that critical travel risks can sometimes be overlooked amid the abundance of information available.