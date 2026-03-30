KLANG, March 30 — A man has been remanded for four days from today for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and causing the death of a motorcyclist on Jalan Raya Barat here yesterday.

Magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat issued the order to remand the man, who is in his 20s, to facilitate investigation under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Yesterday, Klang Selatan Police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the incident, which occurred at about 11.40am, caused the victim, a man in his 30s, to be flung onto the roof of another car. He died on the spot.

He said initial investigations found that a Honda City driven by a man heading towards Klang town was being dangerously driven at high speed.

“Upon reaching the location, the driver is believed to have overtaken several vehicles before entering the opposite lane and colliding with the victim’s motorcycle.

“The impact caused the victim to be flung onto a Perodua Myvi car. The suspect tested positive for alcohol and drugs,” he said. — Bernama