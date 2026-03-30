KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Malaysian motorists who violate traffic laws in Thailand will face heavier penalties from April, including fines of up to RM2,385.41 (20,000 baht) and a maximum prison term of one year.

According to the New Straits Times, traffic authorities in Narathiwat said the stricter enforcement aims to improve road discipline for all drivers, including motorcyclists, and to reduce accidents.

Offences covered include speeding, running red lights, failing to stop at pedestrian crossings, using mobile phones without hands-free devices, driving against traffic, and not wearing helmets for riders and passengers.

Other violations include failing to wear seatbelts, driving without a licence, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.

Police warned that motorists who do not settle fines within the stipulated period risk having their vehicles blacklisted from entering Thailand in the future.

Drivers may also be prevented from leaving the country until all outstanding fines are paid at designated traffic police offices.

“We advise Malaysian travellers entering southern Thailand from April 1 to exercise caution and comply with all traffic rules. We frequently receive complaints about Malaysian drivers speeding, and some also park without following regulations,” according to a police official.