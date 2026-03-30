SHAH ALAM, March 30 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is prepared to implement intervention measures, including cloud seeding, to mitigate the impact of the prolonged hot weather currently affecting several states nationwide.

Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said the measures would be carried out based on prevailing needs, guided by data and technical reports from relevant agencies to ensure the impact of the weather phenomenon is effectively managed, particularly in sectors such as agriculture.

“If necessary, we will carry out interventions such as cloud seeding based on available data to ensure that the measures taken are timely and effective,” he told reporters after attending the Forest Conservation Certificate (FCC) as Malaysia’s Trusted Platform for Conservation Finance programme here today.

Arthur said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) would continue to play a key role in providing accurate weather information to support follow-up actions, while helping relevant agencies and the public make the necessary preparations.

“Given the increasingly unpredictable climate conditions, we have an important role in providing early warnings, particularly to agencies such as the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Department of Agriculture, so that they can make the necessary preparations,” he said.

Previously, MetMalaysia said that the hot weather phenomenon currently affecting the country is expected to persist until the onset of the Southwest Monsoon in June, due to drier atmospheric conditions and lower rainfall. — Bernama