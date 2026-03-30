KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Police have arrested an Egyptian man for allegedly threatening to kill an elderly woman and burn down her house at the Kampung Muhibbah People’s Housing Project (PPR), Bukit Jalil, on Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the suspect, in his 20s, who was renting a room at the victim’s house, was detained at the premises early Thursday after a report was lodged by the woman, in her mid-70s.

In a statement today, he said preliminary investigations indicate the suspect acted following a dispute over monthly rental payments.

“Acting on information, a team from the Secret Societies, Gambling and Vice Division (D7) of the Cheras district police headquarters (IPD) arrested the suspect at 12.49am. Checks revealed he did not possess valid travel documents,” he said.

The suspect was initially remanded for three days from March 26 to 28 for criminal intimidation investigations, and further remanded for 14 days from yesterday until April 11 for immigration offences.

The case is being investigated under Sections 506 and 427 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

In a separate case, police arrested a man for allegedly injuring his neighbour in an incident at Taman Midah, Cheras, last Tuesday.

Cheras police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the suspect, in his mid-20s, was detained at Jalan Peel at 9.30pm on Wednesday after a report lodged by the victim, a man in his early 60s.

He said the suspect is believed to have acted over dissatisfaction with a parking issue, hurling pieces of wood and stones after uttering abusive words, causing injuries to the victim’s leg and body.

Checks showed the suspect has two prior criminal records. He has since been released on police bail after being remanded for two days from Thursday.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. — Bernama