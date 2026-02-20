KUANTAN, Feb 20 — The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, visited the next of kin of a family of five who were killed in a tragic incident at Taman Cerating Damai here yesterday.

The Pahang Sultanate, in a post on its official Facebook page, said Tengku Hassanal also took time to console the family members and presented contributions to them.

“Also present were Kuantan District Officer Datuk Sharudin Jali and Kuantan District Police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah,” the post said.

Earlier, the media reported that the remains of the five family members involved in the murder incident at the Cerating Damai residential area on yesterday were laid to rest in two graves at the Kampung Budaya Cerating Muslim Cemetery here at 7.20pm Wednesday.

Tuan Kamaria Tuan Puteh, 56, was buried alongside her daughter-in-law Nurul Asshiykin Kamarulzaman, 33, and two grandchildren, Nur Sumayyah Humairah, 2, and Nur Saffiyah Humairah, 5, in a single grave.

The remains of Tuan Kamaria’s 32-year-old son were buried separately, a few metres away in the same cemetery. — Bernama