SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — Nightclub Tipsy Unicorn in Sentosa has ceased operations after the High Court placed its operator, Tipsy Bird, under compulsory liquidation.

According to Mothership, the winding-up order was issued on January 23 following an application by United Overseas Bank (UOB), which is seeking to recover more than S$96,000 (RM295,600) in outstanding debt plus interest.

Liquidators have since been appointed to review the company’s financial position and claims from creditors.

The club’s landlord, Sentosa Development Corporation, said operations stopped on January 30.

However, as of today, the venue’s Instagram biography continues to describe the closure as temporary.

Liquidators told local media they have yet to ascertain the full extent of liabilities owed by Tipsy Bird or the number of affected creditors, as the company has not submitted a Statement of Affairs outlining its financial status at the point of insolvency.

They added that the firm’s directors have not come forward to provide further details.

At the time the court order was made, Tipsy Bird reportedly still held the necessary licences to run the beach club, including permits for food and alcohol sales as well as aquatic facilities.

Separately, the wider Tipsy Collective group has faced legal action from investors who alleged financial mismanagement.

In 2024, shareholders claimed development costs for Tipsy Unicorn ballooned from S$3 million to S$6 million, and that the group owed about S$5.2 million to suppliers and other creditors.

It was also reported that attempts have been made to seek comment from both Tipsy Unicorn and Tipsy Collective.