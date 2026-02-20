KOTA KINABALU, Feb 20 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has risen this afternoon, with 406 people from 124 families taking shelter at three temporary relief centres (PPS) that have been operating since this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat said in a statement that the evacuees are from 24 villages in Kota Marudu and Pitas hit by floods.

In Kota Marudu, 290 people from 90 families are now housed at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tandek 2 PPS, up from 274 people from 83 families at midday.

“Pitas has also seen an increase, with 116 people from 34 families taking refuge at two PPS this afternoon, compared with 62 people from 28 families at midday.

“At the Sekolah Kebangsaan Rukom PPS, 78 people from 24 families are being sheltered, while 38 people from 10 families are at the Dewan Majlis Daerah,” the statement read.

An additional four PPS will be opened, two each in Kota Marudu and Pitas, with registration of flood evacuees currently underway.

Earlier, the districts of Kota Marudu, Pitas, and Paitan were declared flooded at 6 am today following continuous rainfall since yesterday.

Several areas and housing estates in Sandakan, including Kampung Pangeran, Taman Fajar, and Taman Merpati, were also reported to be affected by flooding.

Main roads were inundated, and fallen trees were reported in several locations. Monitoring operations are ongoing in other flood-prone areas, including Telupid. — Bernama