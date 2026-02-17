SHAH ALAM, Feb 17 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, have conveyed Chinese New Year greetings to all who celebrate the festival.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin decreed that every celebration should serve as a platform to strengthen goodwill and mutual respect among communities.

“The unity we have built over the years must not be sacrificed to rhetoric that divides society. This nation belongs to us all, and the harmony we enjoy today is the result of the tolerance and wisdom of previous generations,” His Royal Highness said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed hope that the people would continue to preserve harmony by embracing moderation, mutual respect and the spirit of solidarity as a shared guiding principle.

His Royal Highness decreed that celebrations such as the Chinese New Year are not merely age-old traditions, but represent the richness of cultural heritage that shapes Malaysia’s identity and distinguishes it globally.

“Respect the religious and cultural festivities of other communities just as we would want ours to be respected.

“May this Chinese New Year bring renewed hope, strengthen unity and deepen the bonds of affection among us all,” His Royal Highness said. — Bernama