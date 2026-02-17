KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed concern over the floods that have struck Manjoi in the Kinta district of Perak.

He said he has been receiving continuous updates on the situation since yesterday and has channelled immediate assistance to those affected.

“The flood situation in Manjoi is very worrying. Since yesterday, I have been receiving constant updates and have provided immediate aid to families affected by the disaster.

“God willing, I will continue to monitor the situation and remain on alert, while praying that conditions improve and the residents of Manjoi can return to their daily routines as soon as possible,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Twenty-six people from Kampung Manjoi and Kampung Tengku Hussein have been temporarily housed at Masjid Al-Ghufron in Manjoi after their homes were flooded last night. — Bernama