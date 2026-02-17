JERTIH, Feb 17 — A contractor lost nearly RM108,000 after falling victim to a non-existent tender scam.

Besut police chief Supt Mohd Rozaime Ab Rahim, in a statement today, said the 47-year-old man received a WhatsApp message on February 3 from an individual posing as a procurement officer of a government agency in the district, offering a tender to supply electric generators.

The victim agreed to purchase five portable generators worth RM107,995 and made five payments to a company account provided by the suspect between February 10 and 12.

However, checks with the agency later confirmed that no such tender had been issued.

Realising he had been duped, the victim lodged a police report at the Besut District Police Headquarters yesterday.

Police have advised the public to verify tender offers with the relevant agencies and not be lured by promises of quick profits. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama