SINGAPORE, Feb 16 — Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 9.3 per cent in January 2026, supported by strong artificial intelligence (AI)-related demand, according to Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

In a statement today, it said electronics exports expanded by 56.1 per cent last month, driven primarily by integrated circuits and disk media products, while non-electronics exports declined by 3.0 per cent.

“NODX to China, Hong Kong and the European Union increased in January 2026, while NODX to the United States and Indonesia declined,” it said.

Meanwhile, the republic’s non-oil re-exports (NORX) surged by 51.4 per cent in January, driven primarily by electronic NORX, which expanded by 69.4 per cent in January 2026.

It added that the non-electronic NORX grew by 24.2 per cent last month.

“Total merchandise trade expanded by 23.8 per cent in January 2026, extending the 12.3 per cent rise in the preceding month. Both exports and imports grew,” said EnterpriseSG. — Bernama