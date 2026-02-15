KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Traffic flow across several major stretches of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway was reported to be slow and congested as of 6:00 pm today.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said that for the northbound stretch of PLUS (E1), congestion was detected from Bukit Beruntung to Bukit Tagar, Gopeng to Simpang Pulai, the Menora Tunnel to Kuala Kangsar, and Changkat Jering to Taiping Utara.

For the southbound direction, traffic is moving slowly from Jawi to Bandar Baharu and from Sungkai to Slim River.

“On the PLUS (E2) south, traffic is also slow from the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading toward the city center, as well as from Bandar Baru Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale following an accident at Kilometer 277, which is currently obstructing the right lane,” the spokesperson said when contacted today.

Additionally, congestion was reported on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway involving the route from Gombak to Genting Sempah and from Lanchang heading toward Bentong.

Meanwhile, LLM expects the volume of vehicles on all major highways to continue increasing until late tonight as the public takes advantage of the 50 percent toll discount offered by the government.

“Since 11:59 pm tonight marks the end of the toll discount period, we expect traffic to continue building up late into the night, particularly on the PLUS E1 and E2 stretches and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway,” the spokesperson added.

The government previously announced the 50 percent toll discount in conjunction with the 2026 Chinese New Year Celebrations, which began at 12:01 am on February 14 and ends at 11:59 pm today.

In light of this, highway users are advised to strictly obey traffic rules, maintain a safe following distance and signal before changing lanes.

Motorcyclists are also reminded to be more vigilant of obstacles in the emergency lanes, as several locations have been activated as Smart Lanes.

For the latest traffic updates, the public can contact the toll-free PlusLine at 1-800-88-0000 (X: @plustrafik) or the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 (X: @llmtrafik). — Bernama