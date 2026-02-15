KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Police allow only ‘Happy Boom’ fireworks and ‘Pop-Pop’ firecrackers to be sold in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration on Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said this is because both types do not contain explosive materials that could endanger public safety.

However, he said the sale of the two permitted items still requires a permit from the relevant district police headquarters (IPD) and must comply with the stipulated specifications.

“Anyone found possessing, selling, purchasing or playing with firecrackers and fireworks other than those permitted may face action under Sections 7 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 (Act 207),” he said in a statement today.

Upon conviction, offenders may be sentenced to up to seven years’ imprisonment, fined up to RM10,000, or both.

Fadil also reminded the public not to set off firecrackers and fireworks after midnight, as this could disrupt public order and pose a danger to others.

He also said those who fail to comply may be subject to action under Section 13 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Act 366) and Section 7 of the Explosives Act 1957 (Act 207).

He stressed that possessing, selling, purchasing or playing with firecrackers and fireworks without authorisation is an offence under the law, including during festive celebrations.

“The public is advised to comply with the stipulated laws to ensure the safety and well-being of the community and avoid any untoward incidents,” he added. — Bernama