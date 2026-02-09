SINGAPORE, Feb 9 — Singapore has secured S$14.2 billion investment commitments in 2025, an increase from S$13.5 billion (S$1=RM3.10) in 2024 amid a volatile global operating environment, according to the Economic Development Board (EDB).

The agency said the investment commitments are expected to create 15,700 jobs and contribute S$18 billion in value-added when realised over the next five years, it said in a statement today.

EDB chairman Png Cheong Boon said the 2025 investment commitments show that the city-state remains a trusted hub for global enterprises to strengthen business resilience and create value for the long term.

“In a challenging global environment, EDB will double down on securing investments that create quality jobs by strengthening existing growth sectors, building new growth engines and preparing our people for the future,” he said.

According to EDB, of the total investment commitments, around S$12.1 billion came from manufacturing-related projects.

It said manufacturers expanded their range of production and innovation activities, leveraging Singapore’s infrastructure and skilled talent pool to strengthen global business resilience and serve South-east Asia’s fast-growing markets.

“Established and new companies set up headquarters and hub functions, and made Singapore their launchpad for regional expansion.

“There was also strong momentum in research and development and innovation projects across industries,” it added.

On outlook, EDB expects continued intense global competition for investments, with climate risks and technological advancements further disrupting industries.

“To continue attracting investments that create good jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans, EDB will work on areas which are aligned with the focus of the economic strategy review committees,” it added. — Bernama