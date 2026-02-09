SINGAPORE, Feb 9 — A 50 year old man has been fined S$1,000 (RM3,097) and barred from driving for nine months after being convicted of speeding at 141kmh along Singapore’s East Coast Parkway (ECP).

The court found that Andrew Phillip Lee was behind the wheel of his Mercedes Benz SL350 when it was clocked at more than twice the legal limit in September 2024, CNA reported.

Lee claimed trial, alleging that the driver may not have been him as the vehicle had been sent to a workshop and his ex‑girlfriend occasionally drove the car.

“I can come out if (you are) reaching,” Lee’s ex girlfriend testified she had messaged him at 4.10pm on the day of the offence. He replied immediately: “ecp”. She told the court that when Lee arrived, he said the police were after him and later remarked that it was “a serious case”, adding that he might lose his licence and was considering selling his car.

According to CNA, district judge Lim Wee Ming said: “The accused’s submission in relation to his ‘ecp’ reply, that the message did not say that he was driving or speeding at that time, was clutching at straws, particularly as the accused did not give any evidence to explain what he meant when he responded ‘ecp’, just two minutes before the speeding offence occurred.”

During the trial, the prosecution produced evidence that the car had already been collected from a workshop days before the incident, supported by invoices and text exchanges with the workshop owner.

Traffic police confirmed the vehicle was captured on camera travelling at 141kmh towards Changi Airport, 71kmh above the limit, and overtaking another car.

Lee, who represented himself, did not testify but accepted that the vehicle had been speeding. He argued instead that the prosecution’s case relied too heavily on his ex girlfriend’s account.

The judge ruled that the evidence demonstrated Lee was driving at the time, leading to his conviction and sentence.