KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — An eighth-floor apartment unit containing fireworks caught fire along Persiaran Bangi Avenue here last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call at 10.42pm and arrived at the scene at 10.55 pm, according to BuletinTV3.

He said 13 personnel from the Bangi Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by the Semenyih station, were dispatched to the location.

“The fire involved an eighth-floor apartment unit, with about 80 per cent of it gutted, mainly in a room containing fireworks.

“The blaze was brought under control at 11.19pm and no casualties were reported,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that fireworks were found throughout the apartment unit.