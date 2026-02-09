KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) met today to advance Kuala Lumpur’s vision as a smart, safe, crisis-resilient, and citizen-focused city.

In a Facebook post, Hannah said the talks, held during a courtesy visit by MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Salim Fateh Din to her office, included discussions on the role of 5G technology.

She highlighted the importance of digital technology, particularly 5G networks, as the backbone of public policy covering safety, disaster preparedness and citizen well-being.

The discussions also addressed the need to integrate smart technologies to accelerate emergency response, enhance road safety through strategic collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, protect senior citizens, and ensure communication continuity in MRT and LRT tunnels, as well as highways.

“A smart city is not about who is the most advanced. A smart city is about who is best prepared to protect its citizens in critical moments.

“This is Kuala Lumpur’s commitment, ensuring technology not only makes daily life easier but also serves as a shield for citizens’ safety when it matters most,” she said. — Bernama