SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — Water activities at Sentosa’s Siloso, Palawan, and Tanjong beaches have been allowed to resume starting today, one week after a crocodile was spotted in the waters off the island.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) announced the decision after confirming there had been “no further sightings” of the reptile during a week of daily surveillance and coordinated patrols with the National Parks Board (Nparks), The Straits Times reported.

“Based on the current assessment, water activities – including swimming, kayaking and organised events – can resume with immediate effect,” an SDC spokesperson said, adding that they will continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety.

The suspension began on January 31 after a Sentosa Cove resident reported the first credible crocodile sighting, which was later verified by authorities.

The closure prompted the postponement of at least one major event, the MetaSprint Series Aquathlon, which was moved from February 1 to February 8.

The incident was part of a series of crocodile sightings across Singapore’s southern waters in early February.

Nparks also activated a team to conduct surveillance off Marina South Pier on February 1 following a separate sighting, while the Republic of Singapore Navy reported spotting a crocodile near Changi Naval Base on February 4.

While crocodiles are commonly found at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, they have occasionally appeared in other parts of Singapore, including in a canal near Yishun Dam in January 2025.

SDC has advised the public to adhere strictly to all safety signage on the beaches.