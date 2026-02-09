PUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government will not permit the construction or operation of any place of worship that does not comply with existing laws and regulations.

He said local authorities have been given the mandate to take action against unlawful developments, including clearing and managing areas where activities are carried out without proper approval.

“I wish to stress that the government will not permit any construction or activity that does not comply with the law and existing regulations.

“Local authorities that have been granted the mandate must take action to clear and manage areas where activities are carried out unlawfully,” he said during his speech at the Ministry of National Unity’s monthly assembly here today.

He also added that it is impossible to justify protecting thousands of temples or any places of worship that were built without proper approval or legal land status.

Addressing claims that such actions amount to religious discrimination, Anwar said religious advocacy must be carried out with wisdom, integrity and good example, not through provocation or by disregarding the law.

He then criticised what he described as misleading and extreme narratives surrounding the issue, saying some individuals, including former minister had made irresponsible statements by claiming that certain religious communities were unable to practise their faith freely in Malaysia.

“Such statements cannot be ignored or concealed. These individuals now seek to rebrand themselves as new ‘champions’, claiming to defend the nation or protect sovereignty, including by exploiting issues such as trade agreements with the United States, while stirring excessive racial and religious sentiment.

“This is deeply regrettable, especially when such views receive support from several Members of Parliament,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s position, Anwar said its policy was clear and consistent.

Anwar also added that the government has no intention of interfering with the religious practices of any community.