KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Two teenage boys who performed risky stunts on a motorcycle, including a wheelie and dragging a passenger’s head on the road, which went viral on social media, were arrested by police early this morning.

In a statement, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the department had tracked a 14-second viral video showing the dangerous acts by the two teenagers riding and pillion-riding a motorcycle.

The video showed a black Yamaha 135LC Fi performing a wheelie while the pillion passenger dragged his head along the road.

“The incident is believed to have occurred on Jalan Tun Razak on January 30, between 3.30am and 4am. The video attracted attention with over 1,500 likes and dozens of comments on Facebook,” he said.

Acting on the information received, a team from JSPT Kuala Lumpur’s Intelligence/Operations Unit conducted investigations and surveillance before locating and arresting the two teenagers along with the motorcycle.

“The arrests were made at separate residences around Sungai Buloh, Selangor, at 2am and 2.30am today. The suspects are an 18-year-old rider and a 15-year-old pillion passenger. The motorcycle used in the incident was also seized,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.