PUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government has agreed to expand the range of items covered under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) scheme to include frozen food.

He said that the involvement of small grocery retailers in the implementation of SARA will also be increased to 10,000 by the end of this year.

“Starting today, all 22 million Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above will receive RM100 via their MyKad.

“However, many have called for the range of items to be expanded, and I am pleased to announce that the government has agreed to broaden the SARA scheme to include frozen food,” he said during his speech at the Ministry of National Unity’s monthly assembly here today.

He then said the programme’s success depends on careful planning and structured implementation.

He added that the government continues to monitor implementation across the country, including during the upcoming Ramadan period, and takes steps to address any shortcomings on the ground.

“Previously, there were issues because purchases were concentrated in larger stores and specialised retail outlets, which limited the broader economic impact.

“Today, we are working with more than 10,000 small retail shops nationwide. Purchases are made through these outlets across the country. Through this approach, we are able to expand economic activity more inclusively, particularly among small traders,” he said.

Anwar said the government is ensuring that the assistance is delivered in a more structured manner, aiming to provide essential food items.

When assessed in terms of expenditure, he said this approach is considered more efficient, even though it involves households of varying sizes and living conditions.