KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Police are tracking down the owner of a car involved in an incident in which a traffic cone was thrown and insulting words were uttered at the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) toll plaza, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said police had received a report regarding the viral video showing the traffic cone being thrown at the LDP toll plaza.

He said the report was lodged by a police officer at 1.37am today after coming across a video on Facebook titled “Axia driver loses his temper, throws cone at LDP Petaling Jaya toll plaza.”

“The video shows a man driving a red Perodua Axia believed to have stopped his vehicle abruptly before throwing a traffic cone at another vehicle amid heavy congestion at the toll plaza.

“Initial checks found that the video attracted widespread attention on social media. So far, the owner of the vehicle involved has yet to come forward to lodge a police report,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said police are urging the vehicle owner involved to come forward to assist with investigations.

“Police have also opened an investigation under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, and Section 48(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Police are currently tracking down the vehicle owner to obtain further information regarding the incident,” he said.

Members of the public with information are urged to come forward to assist with investigations.

“Police advise the public not to speculate in a manner that could affect the ongoing investigation. Any information can be channelled to investigating officer Mohammad Faiz Naufal Zakaria at 019-485 8907 or at the nearest police station,” he added.