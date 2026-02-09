GEORGE TOWN, Feb 9 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will review and improve its standard operating procedures (SOPs on the sale of balloons and the use of gas following an incident in which gas-filled balloons exploded and injured two of its enforcement officers during Thaipusam celebrations on Feb 1.

MBPP mayor Datuk R. Rajendran said the review would cover the types of gas allowed, on-site inspection procedures and enforcement action against non-compliant traders.

He said the ban on selling gas-filled balloons is already in place, but enforcement on the ground needs to be strengthened.

“Some gases are dangerous while others are not. Although the prohibition already exists, inspections must be tightened to ensure only approved gases are used.

“During the operation, items were seized and traders were released without their details being recorded. This is also something that needs to be improved,” he told reporters after attending the signing of a memorandum of understanding between MBPP and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) here today.

Rajendran said one of the two injured MBPP enforcement officers is still receiving treatment at Penang Hospital but is in stable condition.

“The officer suffered burns on both hands and part of the face. Doctors are still monitoring his condition, but he may be discharged within the next one or two days,” he said.

In the incident at about 7.55 pm in front of the MBPP Licensing Department office, balloons confiscated from a trader exploded, causing a fire that injured two enforcement officers.

Rajendran said MBPP had earlier warned petty traders not to operate, but the instructions were ignored.

He added that enforcement officers had followed SOP when releasing the gas and carried out the process away from public areas. — Bernama