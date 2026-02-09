KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Lithuanian-born artist Ernest Zacharevic has today filed a suit against AirAsia at the High Court here for alleged copyright infringement for using his artwork without permission.

In his lawsuit, he is seeking reliefs recognising his rights as an artist, an injunction against AirAsia from further unauthorised use of his famous Children on Bicycle artwork as well as damages.

He named AirAsia Berhad and Capital A Berhad as defendants.

His lawyer Joachim Francis Xavier confirmed the matter to reporters after the suit was filed earlier.

In a statement following the lawsuit filing, Zacharevic said the action arose from events between October and November 2024, when one of his most significant artworks was used on the exterior livery of an AirAsia aircraft as part of the airline’s corporate branding.

It was later removed after he publicly objected to its use.

He said the reproduction of his artwork was not an isolated incident, alleging a pattern of unauthorised use by the defendants and their affiliates in various promotional campaigns since 2016.

“This was done without my consent, authorisation, or any licensing arrangement.

“Over a number of years, AirAsia and its affiliated entities have repeatedly used my artworks in connection with its campaigns and products.

“These uses took place without my permission, without licensing arrangements, without payment of royalties or licence fees, and without crediting me as the artist,” he said.

Regarding the artwork, Zacharevic stated that he does not accept any characterisation of its use as merely a reference to cultural or geographical associations, emphasising that it is a distinct artistic creation.

Zacharevic’s iconic murals, painted as part of the art programmes of George Town Festival 2012, have since become landmarks in George Town and have remained popular tourist spots till today.

“It is not a natural or generic feature, but the result of many years of professional training, skill and labour,” he said.