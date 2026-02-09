SINGAPORE, Feb 9 — The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have detained a 22-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) in connection with a false bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base (PLAB).

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the suspect was placed under close arrest in the SAF Detention Barracks on January 28, 2026.

“The NSF is currently being investigated. Depending on the outcome of investigations, he could be charged under Section 268A of the Penal Code 1871 – Communicating False Information of Harmful Thing, where he will be tried via General Court Martial.

“This offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and S$50,000 fine,” it said.

On January 23, 2026, the suspect created an online post claiming that improvised explosive devices were installed at twelve specified locations within PLAB as well as in the vehicles of Republic of Singapore Air Force senior officers.

According to Mindef, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax after bomb sweeps and other precautionary measures were conducted and current evidence suggested the suspect was a lone perpetrator.

“The SAF treats all security threats seriously. Perpetrators of fake security threats will be dealt with under the law,” it added. — Bernama