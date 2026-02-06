PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — The government has agreed to provide toll discounts and implement the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with Chinese New Year as an initiative to help ease the public’s burden during the festive season, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the Madani Government, said that details regarding these matters will be announced by the Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in the near future.

“Full details, including vehicle classes and the discount amounts, will be informed by KKR. This is to reduce travel costs for citizens who wish to return to their hometowns.

“Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, has informed the Cabinet that the government will implement the SHMMP for nine days, starting from February 13 to 21,” he said during a weekly press conference here today.

Fahmi added that a total of 16 types of goods have been listed under the Chinese New Year SHMMP to ensure price stability.

At the same time, the SHMMP is being implemented to protect consumers from unreasonable price hikes on essential goods, especially during the festive season.

The Chinese community will celebrate Chinese New Year on February 17. — Bernama