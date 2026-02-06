JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 6 — Traffic congestion along the main FT03 route from Pandan to Kota Tinggi, long a source of complaints among road users, is expected to be addressed through a proposed upgrade project estimated to cost about RM300 million.

Tebrau MP and Johor PKR vice chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said he has proposed upgrading the route to the Johor Public Works Department, including a large U-turn near Taman Dato Chellam in Puteri Wangsa.

He said the project is crucial as FT03 is the only main route linking several densely populated areas in Johor Bahru to Kota Tinggi.

“We will work with Johor JKR to bring this proposal to the federal Public Works Department. Our goal is to ease congestion and reduce travel time from up to an hour to about 30 minutes,” he told Bernama.

In a separate development, Jimmy also urged the government to take proactive steps to prevent tuberculosis infections from spreading, noting that if the problem spreads to densely populated housing areas such as People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats, it would be harder to contain.

“Felda settlements may not be densely populated, but if it spreads to areas such as PPR housing, involving children in kindergartens and preschools, it must be treated with utmost seriousness,” he said.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry confirmed a tuberculosis cluster in Kota Tinggi, with 33 cases found among 804 close contacts screened as of February 4. — Bernama