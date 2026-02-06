SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — The Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints are expected to experience heavy traffic during the upcoming Lunar New Year from February 13 to February 23, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

The authority said travellers can expect longer waiting times to clear immigration during the period and are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before starting their journey.

It said that although travellers are encouraged to use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance, they are still required to bring along their passports.

ICA further urged travellers to consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion during this peak period.

“We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline. ICA will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints,” it said in an advisory today.

ICA said intesified checks against the smuggling of contraband, such as e-vaporisers, firecrackers and bak kwa will be conducted ahead of the festivity. — Bernama