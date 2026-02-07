PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The Government welcomes and respects the Federal Court’s decision, which ruled that the terms “insulting” and “annoying” under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) are valid and consistent with the Constitution.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Madani Government spokesperson, said that the decision was made unanimously by the panel.

“This morning, there was a Federal Court decision regarding a case brought by activist Heidy Quah, in which the Federal Court unanimously ruled that the words ‘insulting’ and ‘annoying’ under Section 233 of Act 588 are valid and constitutional.

“The Cabinet accepts and respects the Federal Court’s decision,” he said during a weekly press conference here yesterday.

The Federal Court today reinstated the words “insulting” and “annoying” into the provisions of Section 233(1)(a) of Act 588 after deciding that neither term contradicts the Federal Constitution.

The section in question classifies any online communication that is obscene, indecent, false, threatening, or offensive with the intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass another person as a criminal offence.

A five-judge panel led by Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh made the landmark ruling after partially allowing the government’s appeal to set aside a previous Court of Appeal decision.

The Court of Appeal had earlier ruled that the two words under the act were unconstitutional and void.

Commenting further, Fahmi said the Ministry of Communications had amended Act 588 in 2024 to ensure the act is not misused.

“The amendments made set a higher standard; it is no longer just (simply) offensive, but grossly offensive, accompanied by six very clear descriptions defining what constitutes something as offensive or grossly offensive.

We believe that with these amendments, God willing, Section 233 of this act will be more difficult – or at least not so easy – to misuse,” he said.

Last year, the Court of Appeal ruled the words “insulting” and “annoying” in Section 233 were unconstitutional and struck them out after allowing an appeal by Quah to set aside a 2023 High Court decision that had dismissed her lawsuit.

In July 2021, Quah, 31, was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with making offensive statements via a Facebook post.

In 2022, she was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) after the court found the charge under Section 233(1)(a) to be defective. — Bernama