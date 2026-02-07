SINGAPORE, Feb 7 — The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized more than S$38,000 (RM117,979) worth of drugs in an islandwide operation from February 2 to 6.

CNB said the raids covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade, Marsiling and Sembawang, according to a report by the Straits Times.

The CNB also arrested 99 suspected drug offenders, the bureau said in a statement.

Officers confiscated about 210g of cannabis, 146g of heroin, 80g of Ice, 7g of ketamine, 100 Tapentadol tablets, 11 Ecstasy tablets, a small amount of New Psychoactive Substances, an LSD stamp, a bottle of methadone, and numerous vape‑related products including 75 e‑vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate.

Cash amounting to S$7,075.35 was also seized.

On February 3, CNB arrested a 31‑year‑old man and a 24‑year‑old woman in Tengah after forcing entry into a residential unit where a small amount of Ice and drug paraphernalia were found.

In a follow‑up raid on February 4, officers arrested a 26‑year‑old man in Choa Chu Kang for suspected trafficking and seized about 123g of cannabis, 6g of ketamine and drug paraphernalia.

On February 5, CNB arrested a 63‑year‑old man for suspected drug abuse and a 65‑year‑old man for suspected trafficking at separate homes in Marsiling Lane, where heroin and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

That same day, officers arrested a 52‑year‑old man for suspected drug abuse at Marsiling Road, while two other men aged 60 and 69 were arrested in another unit for suspected trafficking and abuse.

About 15g of heroin, 12g of Ice, drug paraphernalia and S$6,626.60 in cash were seized during the Marsiling Road operations.

Investigations into the activities of all suspects are ongoing.