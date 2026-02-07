SHAH ALAM, Feb 7 — The defamation suit filed by former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, against influencer Ramzi Kamil was amicably settled at the High Court here last Thursday.

Mohd Na’im filed the suit on Dec 23, 2025, over allegedly defamatory statements published on Ramzi’s Facebook page on Nov 23 and 25, 2025, concerning the vaccination of Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

Based on the consent judgment obtained by the media today, both parties reached an amicable settlement and resolved the matter out of court. It was recorded before Judicial Commissioner Helmi Hamzah during in-chambers proceedings.

According to the consent judgment, Ramzi expressed regret and issued an apology for the inappropriate use of defamatory words and expressions that had given a negative impression of Mohd Na’im.

He also agreed and undertook not to issue similar statements in the future.

In addition, the court issued a mandatory injunction requiring Ramzi to delete two Facebook posts containing the defamatory statements from his account, ‘Rembo Melaka’, within 24 hours from the date of the judgment.

Ramzi, his agents or any related parties are also prohibited from publishing, broadcasting, sharing or repeating the said statements in any form whatsoever.

He further undertook to place a clear disclaimer on his social media accounts stating that he does not consent to, support, or take responsibility for any actions by third parties who republish the allegedly defamatory statements without his permission.

“A complete, clear, unequivocal and unconditional public apology text provided by the plaintiff must be uploaded by the defendant on his social media platform within 24 hours from the date the consent judgment is recorded and shall remain public for 30 days,” according to the judgment document.

Additionally, Ramzi is required to pay settlement costs of RM5,000 to the plaintiff within seven days from the date the settlement is recorded.

Lawyers Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, Muhammad Aslam Akberdin and Ahmad Redza Akberdin represented Mohd Naim, while lawyer Nur Fazrin Ahmad represented Ramzi.

Mohd Na’im filed the suit against Ramzi, among other things, claiming that the defendant, who is a detox product seller, had portrayed him as forcing pilgrims to take the vaccine, and that such actions demonstrated that he was unfit to hold a position related to religious affairs.

He said it also implied that he had denied pilgrims a choice, thereby forcing them to forgo the opportunity to perform Haj and Umrah if they refused vaccination to protect themselves from substances they considered haram. — Bernama