PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — The Home Ministry has urged the public not to hold any gatherings in public places during the official visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this weekend.

In a statement today, the ministry said the police, as the agency responsible for coordinating security preparations for the visit, would meet the organisers of a rally scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow (Saturday).

“The police will meet the organisers and request their cooperation in not proceeding with the planned gathering,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is responsible for ensuring that no incidents occur that could cause unrest and disrupt public order during the visit, which reflects the strong diplomatic ties and mutual respect between the two countries.

“The ministry, through PDRM, will continue to carry out its duties in a professional and firm manner to ensure public safety and national stability,” the statement said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day official visit to Malaysia from tomorrow until Sunday.

At the same time, a peaceful rally related to encroachment and the construction of illegal places of worship is scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur and is reportedly expected to involve 141 non-governmental organisations.

Earlier, Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had stressed during today’s Cabinet meeting that the government would not allow any party to cause disruptions while the country is hosting foreign guests.

Fahmi also said the government would take firm measures to ensure the safety of visiting dignitaries during their stay in Malaysia. — Bernama