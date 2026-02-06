KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Malaysia from February 7 to 8, at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry or Wisma Putra in its statement Friday said the visit reciprocates Anwar’s official visit to India in August 2024.

“The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and foster enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, building upon the strong foundation of friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957, and the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024,” the statement read.

Modi will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya on Sunday, followed by a bilateral meeting with Anwar at the Seri Perdana Complex, Putrajaya.

Wisma Putra said that both leaders are expected to take stock of Malaysia-India bilateral relations and explore further collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, defence and security, labour, tourism, connectivity, agriculture, and education.

The discussion will also include regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, both leaders are scheduled to witness exchanges of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of combating and preventing corruption, standards of training, certification and watchkeeping for seafarers and disaster management, an agreement on audio-visual production, and a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) in the field of labour.

They will also witness exchanges of notes (EoNs) in the fields of semiconductors, healthcare, national security, and vocational education and training (TVET), in addition to an exchange of letters (EoL) on United Nations peacekeeping cooperation, and the submission of a framework agreement on International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

Anwar will also host an official luncheon in honour of Modi.

During the visit, Modi will be accompanied by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and senior government officials.

In 2025, total trade between Malaysia and India reached RM79.49 billion (US$18.59 billion). Malaysia’s total exports to India amounted to RM52.30 billion (US$12.24 billion) and total imports amounted to RM27.19 billion (US$6.35 billion).

Key export items comprised palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products and electrical and electronic products, while import from India mainly consisted of agricultural products, petroleum products, and chemical products.

India is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in the South Asian region. — Bernama