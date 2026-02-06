KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The chairman of IJM Corporation Bhd was briefly detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over alleged offences under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, MACC senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed today.

He was released within 24 hours after giving his statement, citing health concerns.

According to The Star, the man in his 70s was picked up at about 7pm on Thursday (February 5) at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya following searches at his residence.

The commission also conducted inspections at three other locations, including a fund and investment management institution and an investment bank.

Preliminary findings show that the investment bank was appointed to manage a takeover offer involving IJM Corporation, including regulatory matters with a self-funded statutory body.

The investigation, which began on January 19, focuses on alleged irregularities in corporate governance, procurement processes, financial transactions and the ownership of overseas assets estimated at RM2.5 billion.

As part of the probe, MACC has frozen 70 personal and corporate bank accounts linked to the case, involving approximately RM30.6 million.

Investigators are also tracing other assets believed to have been acquired through potential money laundering.

So far, 15 individuals, including the chairman’s wife, have had their statements recorded in connection with the investigation.

Datuk Zamri said the MACC will continue its investigations and take further action as necessary, emphasising that the probe remains active.