PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — The government has consistently taken firm measures to ensure the safety of foreign dignitaries during their visits to Malaysia, said Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had stressed during today’s Cabinet meeting that the government would not allow any party to cause disruptions while the country is hosting foreign guests.

“Firm measures will be taken to ensure and guarantee that public safety and the security of visiting dignitaries are always safeguarded,” he told a post-Cabinet media conference here today.

Malaysia will receive a two-day official visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi starting tomorrow, in return for Anwar’s visit to India in August 2024.

According to a statement from Wisma Putra, Modi will be accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex, followed by a bilateral meeting with Anwar at the Seri Perdana Complex on Sunday.

Both leaders are expected to discuss various bilateral issues and explore cooperation opportunities, particularly in trade and investment, defence and security, labour, tourism, connectivity, agriculture and education.

They will also witness the exchange of several memoranda of understanding in areas including anti-corruption efforts, training standards, certification and supervision of seafarers, disaster management and audiovisual production.

A memorandum of cooperation in the labour sector will also be signed, along with an exchange of notes covering semiconductors, health, national security, and technical and vocational education and training.

An exchange of letters on United Nations peacekeeping cooperation and the handover of the International Big Cats Alliance Framework Agreement will also take place.

India is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in South Asia.

In 2025, total trade between Malaysia and India reached RM79.49 billion (US$18.59 billion), with Malaysia’s exports amounting to RM52.30 billion (US$12.24 billion) and imports totalling RM27.19 billion (US$6.35 billion).

Major exports include palm oil and palm-based agricultural products, as well as electrical and electronic products, while imports from India comprise agricultural products, petroleum products and chemical products. — Bernama